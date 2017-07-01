Multi-car melee rocks initial start of XFINITY Kentucky race

Tweet Brandon Jones was taken out on the initial start of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. Photo: Simon Scoggins/SpeedwayMedia.com

SPARTA, Ky. — A combination of games played on the restart and other drivers trying to get a jump on the start resulted in a multi-car fustercluck on the initial start of the day-late NASCAR XFINITY Series race in the Bluegrass State.

Coming to the start/finish to take the initial start of the day-late Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway, Kyle Busch — rather than accelerate in the restart zone, as most drivers do — waited for the flagman to start the race.

The rest of the field, probably anticipating Busch to accelerate in the restart zone, tried to time the start to get a jump on those ahead. This caused a stack up near mid-pack, resulting in Blake Koch ramming into the back of Brendan Gaughan, turning him up into the left-front wheel of Brandon Jones and came back down and made contact with Michael Annett.

Ryan Reed received significant damage after he slammed into the back of Koch.

Gaughan continued on in the race, only to crash out a few laps later when his car slammed the wall in Turn 2.

Reed leaves eighth in points, 224 behind Elliott Sadler. Koch leaves 12th in points, 278 behind Elliott Sadler, with Gaughan in 13th behind 300.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **