RCR Post Race Report – Kentucky Speedway

Mid-Race Wreck Relegates Paul Menard to 34th-Place Finish in Richmond/Menards Chevrolet at Kentucky Speedway

“The No. 2 Richmond / Menards Chevrolet just got loose while we were on the outside going for position and unfortunately it turned around and backed hard into the wall. We had a solid car in the first half of the race and were able to race our way into the top five early in the race. Randall Burnett and the rest of the crew did a great job working on the car all weekend to get it handling well, and we didn’t have to make many adjustments in the race. We were working our way back toward the front when it broke loose.”

– Paul Menard

Ty Dillon Rallies in Kentucky for a Top-5 Finish in the Rheem Chevrolet

“We fought through a lot today in Kentucky. I had a pretty well-balanced No. 3 Rheem Chevrolet, but we made the day harder on ourselves on pit road. There was contact with the No. 07 coming out of the stall during the first stage break and our pit stops didn’t have the speed we’d like them to. We kept putting ourselves at the back of the field. Luckily though, we had a Chevrolet Camaro that could really compete out there. We just have to be a little more crisp early in these races to give ourselves a better shot at the end. I’m proud of our effort today and bringing home a top-5 finish. My team has the potential to win one of these races, but we just have to be more solid throughout the day.”

– Ty Dillon

Battling Changing Track Conditions, Daniel Hemric Records Sixth Top-10 Finish of 2017 season

“Wow, we had a little bit of everything today. The track conditions were a lot different than what we practiced for and I think everyone, including myself, was really loose to start the race. We avoided trouble early; I hate that our teammates got caught up in a couple of unfortunate situations. Toward the end of the race, we had the balance down but just got a little too tight on exit. It’s a good finish considering where we started the race. This is something to build on but our team and organization have a lot of work to do. How cool was it to see the Alsco colors on our No. 21 Chevy today? It was neat seeing their guests at the track and representing the race entitlement sponsor.”

– Daniel Hemric

Wreck on Initial Start Ends Brandon Jones’ Day Early at Kentucky Speedway

“I don’t know what it is, but we have had the worst luck this season. We had a great No. 33 AAA/ Bob Sumerel Tire & Service Chevrolet Camaro during Friday’s practice, running third in that. I had also just finished the truck race on Thursday in the second position, so I felt very confident about our chances today. I felt like I had a good handle on this track. I think we could have really made something out of today after waiting through the rain all weekend long. Everyone stacked up around us on that initial start, and I had nowhere to go. With a broken tire spindle, our day was over before it even started.”

– Brandon Jones

Brendan Gaughan and the South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Team Exit Kentucky Speedway Race Early Following On-Track Incident

“Unfortunately, it’s just part of racing. On the initial green flag I didn’t see anything so I can’t comment on what caused it or what happened. It was just another racing deal and that was hard. Cars were scattered. The South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet team did a great job fixing a lot of damage in a very short amount of time but we had a big tire rub. We were trying to make it until the competition caution and we didn’t make it. It ended our day early, but I feel fine and that’s a testament to the SAFER Walls. What a great invention in our sport. We’ve been battling back in the Playoffs recently and we will keep battling. We’ve had a hell of a year.”

– Brendan Gaughan

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **