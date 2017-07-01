RCR Post Race Report – Kentucky 400

Last-Lap Spin Does Not Deter Never-Give-Up Attitude of Austin Dillon and the Dow Racing Team

“It was a long night at Kentucky Speedway, but the Dow team definitely showed they have determination. At one point we were two laps down but we were able to come back onto the lead lap and into the top-15. We tried a little of everything – fuel mileage, big chassis changes, different lines around the track. No one ever gave up. We were able to post the fastest lap times for a few laps but the race leader was just unbelievably fast so I’m not sure what they are doing. We were committed to the top for the final restart so I had no where to go when they spun in front of me. It was a rough end to a challenging night.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menards Brings Sylvania/Menards Chevrolet Home in 21st Position at Kentucky Speedway

“I have to thank Matt Borland and all of the guys on the No. 27 Sylvania/Menards Chevrolet. They worked hard on this car all weekend to put us in a position to race. We kept adjusting on it each stop, got the free pass once, took the wave around a couple of times and fought hard. Luckily, we avoided that wreck at the end and brought home a clean race car. We’ll take what we learned tonight and apply it moving forward.”

– Paul Menard

Ryan Newman Drives No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet to 22nd-place Finish at Kentucky Speedway

“We struggled on Friday in practice and had to change a motor, forcing us to start from the back tonight. But, we battled back pretty quickly and got the car handling fairly well toward the end of the first stage. Luke Lambert got me the track position I needed with a good pit strategy, but unfortunately our No. 31 Caterpillar Chevy struggled to keep up. At the end during the long green-flag stretch I didn’t have the best handling car, but we’ll use these notes for the next intermediate track race.”

– Ryan Newman

