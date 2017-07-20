WIX® Filters Will Have Primary Sponsorship on Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota in New Hampshire

DENVER, Colo. (July 10, 2017) – WIX® Filters, celebrating 50 years in motorsports, will carry the primary paint scheme on Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota in this weekend’s Overton’s 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

A leading global manufacturer of filtration products, WIX Filters joined Furniture Row Racing this season as a key technical partner. In addition to the primary sponsorship in New Hampshire, WIX Filters has a season-long associate sponsorship role with Furniture Row’s two-car team of Truex in the No. 78 Toyota and Erik Jones in the No. 77 Toyota.

“Martin and the Furniture Row Racing team have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to reveal the new paint scheme,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX Filters. “It’s been an exciting season and we can’t wait to see the WIX car on the track in New Hampshire.”

The sponsorship marks a rich history between WIX and teams on NASCAR’s most competitive racing circuit, which provides a storied testing ground for WIX and its high-performance automotive filters.

WIX Filters, based in Gastonia, N.C., became an industrial member of NASCAR in 1968, and earned the title of the No. 1 Filter in Motorsports due to the product being used by more teams than any other brand.

Truex, who was dominant Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway by claiming his third victory of the season, says he is thrilled about driving the No. 78 WIX Filters Toyota at his family’s adopted home track.

“When you have a gold standard company such as WIX Filters on your team it gives everyone a boost of pride and confidence,” said Truex. “I am looking forward to driving the No. 78 WIX Filters Toyota in New Hampshire, a track where the Truex family has enjoyed success over the years. Our Furniture Row Racing team is overdue in New Hampshire and the striking WIX Filters Toyota would look awesome in Victory Lane.”

About WIX Filters

Since 1939, WIX® Filters has been an innovator in filtration products. WIX designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets. Part of the MANN+HUMMEL family of brands, WIX’s product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment and manufacturing applications. For more information, visit www.wixfilters.com or any of our social channels.

About Furniture Row/Furniture Row Racing

Furniture Row is one of America’s largest, family-owned and operated specialty home furnishings and bedding retailers. Barney Visser, who is the founder and CEO of the Furniture Row Companies, is also the owner of Furniture Row Racing. Furniture Row Racing began its NASCAR journey in 2005 by participating in the XFINITY Series in addition to running two races in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Denver, Colo.-based team shifted its main focus to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2006. While operating as a single-car team, Furniture Row Racing qualified for the Chase playoffs in three of the past four seasons. The team announced in August 2016 that it will add a second car, beginning in 2017. The team’s driver lineup includes Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 78 Toyota Camry and rookie Erik Jones in the No. 77 Toyota Camry. For Furniture Row company information visit www.FurnitureRow.com and for Furniture Row Racing information visit FurnitureRowRacing.com

