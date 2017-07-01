Stenhouse Jr. To Appear on Tonight’s Episode of American Ninja Warrior

Tweet AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Cleveland Qualifier" -- Pictured: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -- (Photo by: Duane Prokop/NBC)

CONCORD, N.C. (July 10, 2017) – After earning his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega SuperSpeedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. traveled to Cleveland the following Monday to take another shot at the challenging obstacle course of NBC’s hit show American Ninja Warrior. Tune in to NBC tonight at 8 p.m. ET to see how the two-time NASCAR champion performed on the demanding course.

“After falling off the log roll last year I wanted to come back and try again,” said Stenhouse. “When I first got to the course and saw that the log roll was again one of the obstacles, I got a little nervous. This year was really cool since Ryan Blaney was there running as well. It was a great time, so make sure to tune in to see how we did.”

Last year, Stenhouse competed in the Indianapolis qualifiers alongside three IndyCar Racing League drivers, but his run was cut short after falling off the log roll.

Three NASCAR drivers participated in this season’s American Ninja Warrior. Ben Kennedy was part of the Daytona Beach qualifiers, while Blaney and Stenhouse participated in the Cleveland qualifiers.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **