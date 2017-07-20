GMS Racing NXS New Hampshire Preview
by Official Release On Tue, Jul. 11, 2017
SPENCER GALLAGHER
No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro
New Hampshire Stats
Gallagher will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Additional Info
– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 210; Gallagher drove this chassis once this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Start: 24th/Finish: 23rd)
Quote
“I am really excited about heading to New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) this weekend. This No. 23 Allegiant team had a really strong showing last weekend so I hope we can continue that momentum into this weekend.”
ABOUT GMS RACING
GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.
