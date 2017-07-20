GMS Racing NXS New Hampshire Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

New Hampshire Stats

Gallagher will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 210; Gallagher drove this chassis once this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Start: 24th/Finish: 23rd)

Quote

“I am really excited about heading to New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) this weekend. This No. 23 Allegiant team had a really strong showing last weekend so I hope we can continue that momentum into this weekend.”

