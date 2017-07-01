Spencer Boyd 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Overton’s 200 Race Preview

Spencer Boyd No. 07 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Overton’s 200 – New Hampshire Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Truck Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 07 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 706 to Loudon. Spencer drove this car previously at Pocono.

News and notes: New Hampshire Motor Speedway marks another new track for rookie Spencer Boyd. This will be the second time this season that Boyd has taken the steering wheel of the No. 07 Chevrolet for Dotter. “Our plan is working out well,” comments Boyd. “I have raced a new track every time I’ve been behind the wheel this year. The goal was to continue getting as much experience as possible on different tracks so when the time comes to run a full season, I’ll be prepared. I’ve also never been to the Northeast so I’m looking forward to seeing a new part of The United States and eating lobster!” Spencer is also looking forward to bring a whole lot of freedom with his patriotic sponsor, Grunt Style, to the state that has the motto ‘Live Free or Die’.

TV/Radio: The Overton’s 200 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, July 15th on NBC Sports Network. Race coverage will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on PRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.” About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for driver looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2016 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

