Spencer Boyd 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Overton’s 200 Race Preview
by Official Release On Tue, Jul. 11, 2017
Spencer Boyd No. 07 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview
Overton’s 200 – New Hampshire Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Team and Truck Information
Crew Chief: Jason Miller
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)
About the No. 07 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 706 to Loudon. Spencer drove this car previously at Pocono.
News and notes: New Hampshire Motor Speedway marks another new track for rookie Spencer Boyd. This will be the second time this season that Boyd has taken the steering wheel of the No. 07 Chevrolet for Dotter. “Our plan is working out well,” comments Boyd. “I have raced a new track every time I’ve been behind the wheel this year. The goal was to continue getting as much experience as possible on different tracks so when the time comes to run a full season, I’ll be prepared. I’ve also never been to the Northeast so I’m looking forward to seeing a new part of The United States and eating lobster!” Spencer is also looking forward to bring a whole lot of freedom with his patriotic sponsor, Grunt Style, to the state that has the motto ‘Live Free or Die’.
TV/Radio: The Overton’s 200 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, July 15th on NBC Sports Network. Race coverage will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on PRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.
About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for driver looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2016 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.