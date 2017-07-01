Ryan Reed – Loudon Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Loudon

Ryan Reed has competed at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In those three starts Reed has never finished lower than 14th.

Reed’s average finish at New Hampshire of 12.7 is second only to Daytona (11.2), where he holds his two career XFINITY Series victories.

Reed’s best finish at Loudon came in his first start in 2014, he finished 11th after starting 13th.

One year ago at Loudon Reed started 22nd and spent the majority of the race fighting the handling on his No. 16. Reed made gains throughout the race to cross the finish line 14th.

Kentucky Recap

Reed was one of multiple competitors to receive damage as the field was taking the green flag to start the race. The team made repairs on pit road, but a few laps later had to take the car to the garage for an oil leak. Reed returned to the track and advanced to 36th before retiring for the afternoon as his Lilly Diabetes Ford continued to overheat.

2017 Season Update

Reed is currently ranked eighth in the XFINITY Series point standings. Reed has one win, two top-five and four top-five finishes. Reed’s average finishing position is 17.4 from an average starting position of 13.8.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Loudon

“I think as a company we need to get better at short tracks. Our 1.5-mile program is leaps and bounds ahead of where we were a year ago. Our road course and speedway stuff if pretty solid. It’s the short tracks I have circled on my to do list. I spent some time in the sim working on New Hampshire, running through some changes. I felt like we found a little bit, but still need to be better. I’m ready to get there and find some things to see if we can make our short track stuff better. I really enjoy going up there, the fans are great and the race track is so much fun. It can be really hard to pass, but it is also racy there. If you have a good car then you can really make some stuff happen there, so I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

