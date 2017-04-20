Stenhouse Jr – New Hampshire Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @Roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 23.0 and average finishing position of 21.2.

Last Time at New Hampshire

With less than 10 laps remaining, Stenhouse made contact with the No. 27 machine, which sent the Fastenal Ford for a spin. The 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year saved his spinning machine without making any contact.

For the final six-lap shootout, Stenhouse lined up in the 25th position and was able to pick up one more position to cross the finish line in the 24th position.

New Hampshire Native

Chris Church, a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, grew up in Haverhill, MA, which is a little over an hour from NHMS.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at New Hampshire:

“We always look forward to racing at Fenway Sports Group’s home track. New Hampshire is a fast one-mile track with multiple grooves. Trevor (Bayne) tested at Loudon earlier this year. Our engineering group came back and went to work on trying to find ways to hopefully improve the handling and speed of our Fords. Track position is key, so qualifying on Friday will be really important. If we can execute on pit-road and stay near the front then we should leave Loudon with another strong run.”

