CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 LIBERTY TAX SERVICE CHEVROLET SS

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY VIDEO PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, July 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: NBCSN / PRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

This week, Chris Buescher and the No. 37 Liberty Tax Service team head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Buescher finished 29th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last season.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY PREVIEW



________________________________

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 60

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 3

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

________________________________

CHRIS BUESCHER APPEARANCES:

Where: Liberty Tax Service Display Tent, New Hampshire Motor Speedway Midway

When: Sunday, July 16 at 11:15 a.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **