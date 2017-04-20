Trevor Bayne – New Hampshire Advance

Team: No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Sunday, July 16 at 3:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at New Hampshire

Bayne makes his fifth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Bayne recorded a best finish of 16th in the Sept. 2015 event at the New England track.

In four starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at New Hampshire, Bayne recorded one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of fifth in the July 2010 event at the New England race track.

Matt Puccia at New Hampshire

Puccia will call his 13th MENCS race at New Hampshire on Sunday. In 12 previous starts, Puccia has recorded three top-fives and four top-10s with a best finish of third coming in Sept. 2011 and Sept. 2013 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping Kentucky

Bayne battled inside the top 15 for much of the early portion of the MENCS event at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night, driving up to as high as the 11th position following a Lap 92 restart. However, contact with the No. 5 car on Lap 94 sent the Roush Fenway Racing Ford into the outside retaining wall, severely damaging the right rear and ultimately ending Bayne’s night early. Bayne was scored with a 37th-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at New Hampshire:

“I’m really looking forward to getting to New Hampshire this weekend and rebounding after what happened in Kentucky. We did the test here at the end of May and I feel like we learned a lot that can help us this weekend with our Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford. I’m ready to get going and see what we can do.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **