MULTI-PLATINUM BAND SMASH MOUTH WILL PERFORM PRE-RACE CONCERT FOR HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (July 12, 2017) – Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band Smash Mouth, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut smash-hit album “Fush Yu Mang,” will perform prior to the Hollywood Casino 400 on Oct. 22. This year, the band is also releasing a new album of all-original material.

The band’s single “Walkin’ on the Sun” from their first album was an immediate international sensation, quickly shooting to #1 on the Billboard charts. The song also helped boost sales of “FYM” sales to over three million copies in the U.S. alone. To celebrate the milestone year, Smash Mouth has released an acoustic version of “FYM” in its entirety.

In May of last year, “Playlist: The Very Best of Smash Mouth” was released and is a composite of 12 Smash Mouth favorites chosen from live recordings of two late-2014 concerts.

“We’re a totally different band live,” said lead singer Steve Harwell. “People are constantly telling me how much more powerful our songs are live compared to the studio versions.”

Smash Mouth’s major-label debut “Fush Yu Mang” went more than double platinum and set up what most consider their masterpiece, 1999’s brilliant follow-up album “Astrolounge.” The album produced three Top 10 hits (“All-Star,” “Then The Morning Comes,” and “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby”), and sales of the album nearly doubled those for the debut, approaching quadruple platinum status.

Smash Mouth’s third release featured “Pacific Coast Party” and the smash hit “I’m a Believer.” Around the time of their third release, Smash Mouth crossed over into film, providing the musical heart of the soundtrack for “Shrek,” and even making a cameo appearance in “Rat Race.”

In recent years, Smash Mouth has focused on entertaining troops all over the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

Racing returns to Kansas Speedway this October for the Hollywood Casino 400, which is an elimination race in the playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 22. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 will again be a part of the playoffs for the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Saturday, Oct. 21, while the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will wrap up their season and crown a champion on Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223) or online at www.kansasspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

