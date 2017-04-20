Mission for Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing in New Hampshire: Improve on Last Year’s Loudon Results, Solidify Playoff Position

DEARBORN, Mich., July 12, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team come to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Overton’s 301 with two missions in mind. One is to improve on their 11th- and 12th-place finishes last season in Loudon. The second is to further solidify their position in the NASCAR Playoff standings.

If Blaney and company achieve the first goal, the second should take care of itself.

The Wood Brothers Racing driver currently is seventh on the post-season chart with his Pocono win and eight playoff points. A win and/or some additional stage wins would go a long way toward giving his team an advantage when the playoffs begin in Chicago in September.

RYAN BLANEY

Comparing New Hampshire Motor Speedway to other Tracks:

“It’s really a blown-up Martinsville pretty much. Martinsville times two I guess you could say. There are some characteristics about Phoenix that you can apply to New Hampshire. Turns three and four at Phoenix are pretty similar to New Hampshire, really the whole race track.”

Looking for Improvement this Weekend:

“That’s another place we’re trying to get a handle on, both myself and the team. Short tracks have kind of been my downfall. I haven’t run great at New Hampshire before. We’ve been okay there but never in contention to run in the top five. We had a test there earlier in the season and it went fairly well. We learned a few things whether it was on my side driving or car set up wise to try to help us out. It’s a really tough race track and hopefully we can go there and keep improving. That’s all we look for.”

RYAN BLANEY NEW HAMPSHIRE FAST FACTS:

Finished 11th and 12th in the two New Hampshire races last season

Started 16th and finished 23rd in 2015

Has one win, three top fives and seven top 10s overall in 2017

His average start in 2017 is 9th

WOOD BROTHERS NEW HAMPSHIRE FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 31st start at New Hampshire

Team has two top fives and five top 10s at the track

Finished second twice, with Morgan Shepherd in 1995 and Ricky Rudd in 2003

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

“Last year at Loudon we were rebounding from a wreck at Kentucky and finished 11th. This year, we’re building on a solid 10th at Kentucky and expect to do even better than that to improve our playoff outlook. To do that, we’ll have to stay on top of the race strategy since it’s usually quite difficult to pass at Loudon. You’ll see teams try all kinds of pit sequences trying to be up front at the end when it counts. If you can execute a good strategy throughout the day it will pay dividends.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE ON NBC SPORTS APP AND NBCSN (All times Eastern)

Friday July 14, 11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m. – Practice, NBC Sports App/NBCSN (11:45)

July 14, 4:45 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Saturday July 15, 10-10:55 a.m. – Practice, NBC Sports App

July 15, 12:30-1:25 p.m. – Final Practice, NBCSN

Sunday July 16, 3 p.m. – Overton’s 301, NBCSN

# # #

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

