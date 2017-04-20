Jeffrey Abbey to Join Niece Motorsports at Eldora Speedway

The 18-year-old Driver Will Compete in his First NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event this July

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 12, 2017) – Jeffrey Abbey will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut on July 19 at Eldora Speedway in the No. 45 Silverado for Niece Motorsports. The 18-year-old driver got his start behind the wheel racing go-karts at the age of six.

Abbey, who will attend Texas A&M University in the fall to study engineering, has earned 62 wins in 225 starts, between 2013 and 2017, racing IMCA Southern Sport Modifieds. In addition, Abbey’s resume boasts a 2016 IMCA Supernationals Championship at Boone Speedway. Abbey was also the IMCA Nationals Point Champion in 2016, as well as the Brian Mize Memorial Champion at 85 Speedway in 2016.

Abbey was the Southern Challenge Champion at Abilene Speedway in 2016 and the Texas State Champion in 2015 and 2016. Abbey was crowned the Boyd Raceway Track Champion in both 2015 and 2016.

“I’m so excited to get behind the wheel of one of these Trucks,” said Abbey. “For my first start to come at Eldora, is even more special. I’ve grown up racing on dirt, and to do it on this stage is a huge deal. The whole team has been working hard, and I’ve gotten a little test-time under my belt, which will hopefully help with the learning curve. I can’t wait for the race.”

In addition to Niece Motorsports, Al Niece, a Marine Corps veteran, also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

“I’ve had Eldora circled on my calendar since the season started,” said team owner Al Niece. “Eldora is a special place, and I’m really looking forward to this race. Jeffrey has a strong racing resume in Texas, and we are confident that he will be able to show that at Eldora too.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take the green flag from Eldora Speedway on Wednesday, July 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox Business.

