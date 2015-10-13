Next Question! Keselowski & Elliott Set to Talk Talladega Superspeedway During Pre-Race Fan Q&A Session Prior to the Alabama 500, Oct. 15

Part of the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade, Fans Gain Access to Pit Road, Red Carpet, and Driver Intro Stage TALLADEGA, AL – Four-time Talladega Superspeedway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) winner Brad Keselowski, along with Chase Elliott, who captured the pole position in his first career start in NASCAR’s premier series at Talladega just over a year ago, will headline the Fan Question & Answer Session prior to the start of the Alabama 500 on Sunday, Oct. 15. Fans will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ask both Elliott and Keselowski questions prior to the Alabama 500, the pivotal “Wild Card” second race in the Round of 12 of NASCAR’s playoffs. Access to the Q&A (emceed by a Motor Racing Network personality), tentatively scheduled for 9:30-10:45 a.m. (CDT), is available by purchasing Talladega’s Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade for only $75. Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, has had remarkable success at Talladega Superspeedway. Amazingly, his four triumphs, along with 10 top-10 results, have come in just 17 MENCS starts. His win in 2009 was his career first and paved the way for him joining Team Penske. He is now in a tie for fourth on the track’s all-time win list, trailing only Dale Earnhardt (10), Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (6) and Jeff Gordon (6). Elliott, the 21-year-old driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from nearby Dawsonville, GA, captured the pole position in his initial Talladega Cup start in the spring of 2016, 30 years to the day that his dad – eight-time Talladega pole winner and two-time race winner – Bill Elliott – claimed the top spot. As a result of Chase’s pole-winning effort, the Elliott’s became only the second father-son duo to win top starting positions at Talladega, joining Bobby and Davey Allison of the famed Alabama Gang. Chase, the 2016 NASCAR Rookie of the Year, has run three MENCS races at the 2.66-mile, mammoth track where his best finish is fifth. The fan Q&A, which is located on the iconic start-finish line, is just one of the many incredible benefits of the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade. The pass also allows access to additional benefits that include the following: Experience the sights and sounds of race morning at NASCAR’s Biggest and Baddest track from a crew member’s perspective. Freely stroll pit road where the cars will be getting set on the starting grid, and watch the team’s prep their pit stalls prior to the 500-mile event.

See the ‘who’s who’ of the MENCS, including the stars behind the wheel, crew chiefs, team owners, officials and even celebrities as they walk the Red Carpet to the mandatory Drivers Meeting.

Gain admission onto the iconic track where all the action will soon take place and get an up close and personal view of NASCAR’s biggest names during the Alabama 500 Driver Introductions. The Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade will be in effect Sunday, Oct. 15, from 8:00 a.m. CDT until the conclusion of the driver introductions. The green flag for the Alabama 500, which is scheduled to be the final TSS start for six-time track winner Earnhardt Jr., is set for 1:00 p.m. CDT. For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s “Wildcard Weekend” and all ticket packages and upgrades available, call 855-517-RACE (7223) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . *Driver availability for the TSS Fan Pre-Race Question & Answer session is subject to change and without notice. Neither NASCAR nor any of its affiliates are responsible for this event*