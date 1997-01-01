Roush Fenway Advance – New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1.058-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing’s Shipping Off to “New Hampshah”

Roush Fenway Racing heads to northern New England and the land of “chowdah” and the Red Sox as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for 301-miles of racing action. A Roush Fenway Ford has earned nine victories at the 1.058-mile oval. Also, it is pronounced ‘Cahncahd,’ not ‘Concord.’

MENCS

New Hampshire

Sun. 7/16/17 – 3:00 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

New Hampshire

Sat. 7/15/17 – 4:00 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Patriot’s Day

This weekend’s MENCS race at New Hampshire is in the home territory of Roush Fenway Racing’s co-owners the Fenway Sports Group. Fenway Sports Group is based out of Boston, Mass. and is located just 82 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Do You Like Apples?…How ‘Bout Them Apples

In 248 starts across NASCAR’s three major touring series at New Hampshire, Roush Fenway Racing has recorded nine wins, 53 top-five finishes, 97 top-10 finishes and has led 2,019 laps. Roush Fenway has also earned two pole positions and has an average finish of 13.1.

Nine “Lobstah’s” and Counting

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series’ at New Hampshire, including seven in the MENCS and one in both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at New Hampshire came in 1997 with former driver Jeff Burton and most recently won in the fall of 2008 with former driver Greg Biffle. Roush Fenway also earned victories in the NCWTS race in 2000 with former driver Kurt Busch and in the XFINITY Series in 2006 with former driver Carl Edwards.

Four in a Row

Roush Fenway won at least one MENCS race at New Hampshire in four consecutive seasons from 1997-2000, with former driver Burton taking the checkered flag on each occasion. In addition, Roush Fenway swept both races at New Hampshire in 2004 with former driver Busch.

Wickahd Good Domination

Former Roush Fenway driver Burton posted one of the most dominating wins in NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sept. 17, 2000, with Burton qualifying on the front row (second) and leading all 300 laps of the event en route to his fourth victory at the New England track. Roush Fenway has led over 100 laps in MENCS action at New Hampshire on six different occasions, including leading over 150 laps four times and over 190 laps three times. All-in-all, Roush Fenway has led 1,546 laps at New Hampshire in the MENCS.

XFINITY in “The Granite State”

Roush Fenway has started 42 NASCAR XFINITY Series races at New Hampshire, earning one win, nine top-fives and 19 top-10s. Roush Fenway victory came with former driver Edwards in the July 2006 event after starting ninth and leading 58 laps en route to the win.

Roush Fenway NHMS Wins

1997-1 Burton Cup

1998-1 Burton Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-2 Burton Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2006 Edwards NXS

2000 Busch Truck

Roush Fenway in New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 178 7 34 60 2 51051 1546 20.5 16.5 54011.6

NXS 42 1 9 19 0 7969 246 14.8 12.9 8431.1

TRUCK 28 1 10 18 0 5550 227 12.1 10 5871.8

248 9 53 97 2 64570 2019 15.8 13.1 68314.5

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **