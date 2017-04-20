NASCAR Racing Schedule for New Hampshire
by Angela Campbell On Wed, Jul. 12, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series travel to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. Saturday night will feature the XFINITY Series Overton’s 200 while the Cup Series closes out the competition Sunday afternoon with the Overton’s 301. Both races will be broadcast on NBCSN.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, July 14:
On Track:
11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports App/NBCSN joins in at 11:45 a.m.
1-1:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN
3-3:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN
4:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
11 a.m.: Cup Series
2:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10:15 a.m.: Joey Logano
10:45 a.m.: Martin Truex Jr.
11 a.m.: Kyle Busch
11:15 a.m.: Blake Koch, Daniel Hemric and Dakoda Armstrong
1:30 p.m.: Ryan Newman
1:45 p.m.: Chase Cabre, Harrison Burton and Chase Purdy
5:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying
Saturday, July 15:
On Track:
10-10:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports App
11:05 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – CNBC
12:30-1:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN
4 p.m.: XFINITY Series Overton’s 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles) – NBCSN
Press Conference: (Watch live)
6:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race
Sunday, July 16:
On Track:
3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton’s 301 (301 laps, 318.46 miles) – NBCSN
Press Conference: (Watch live)
6:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race
Race Details:
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Race: Overton’s 200
Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 3:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 211.6 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Overton’s 301
Date: Sunday, July 16
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 318.46 miles (301 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 301)
