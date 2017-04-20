NASCAR Racing Schedule for New Hampshire

Tweet Photo Credit: Todd Warshaw/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series travel to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. Saturday night will feature the XFINITY Series Overton’s 200 while the Cup Series closes out the competition Sunday afternoon with the Overton’s 301. Both races will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 14:

On Track :

11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports App/NBCSN joins in at 11:45 a.m.

1-1:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN

3-3:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Cup Series

2:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10:15 a.m.: Joey Logano

10:45 a.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

11 a.m.: Kyle Busch

11:15 a.m.: Blake Koch, Daniel Hemric and Dakoda Armstrong

1:30 p.m.: Ryan Newman

1:45 p.m.: Chase Cabre, Harrison Burton and Chase Purdy

5:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, July 15:

On Track :

10-10:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – CNBC

12:30-1:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4 p.m.: XFINITY Series Overton’s 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles) – NBCSN

Press Conference : (Watch live)

6:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race

Sunday, July 16:

On Track :

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton’s 301 (301 laps, 318.46 miles) – NBCSN

Press Conference : (Watch live)

6:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race

Race Details:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Overton’s 200

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 3:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 211.6 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Overton’s 301

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 318.46 miles (301 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 301)

Complete TV Schedule

