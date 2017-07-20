Larson Fastest at New Hampshire in First Practice

Tweet Kyle Larson posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Kyle Larson topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 28.430 and a speed of 133.971 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was second in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 28.591 and a speed of 133.217 mph. Kyle Busch was third in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 28.607 and a speed of 133.142 mph. Ryan Blaney was fourth in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 28.672 and a speed of 132.840 mph. Jamie McMurray rounded out the top-five in his No. 1 Ganassi Chevrolet with a time of 28.703 and a speed of 132.697 mph.

Denny Hamlin, who posted the 25th-fastest single lap, ran the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 130.047 mph.

With 20 minutes to go in the session, Hamlin got loose exiting Turn 4, spun down the track and hit the inside wall head-on. His team elected to roll out his backup car.

