Truex Fastest in Second Practice at New Hampshire

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest time in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.000 and a speed of 131.338 mph. Kyle Larson was second in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 29.001 and a speed of 131.333 mph. Jimmie Johnson was third in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 29.034 and a speed of 131.184 mph. Chase Elliott was fourth in his No. 24 HMS Chevrolet with a time of 29.039 and a speed of 131.162 mph. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 29.059 and a speed of 131.071 mph.

Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-10.

Larson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 130.624 mph.

