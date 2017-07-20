Kyle Busch Fastest in Final Cup Practice at New Hampshire

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kyle Busch topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 29.086 and a speed of 130.950 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was second in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 29.171 and a speed of 130.568 mph. Denny Hamlin was third in his No. 11 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 29.171 and a speed of 130.568 mph. Kyle Larson was fourth in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 29.183 and a speed of 130.514 mph. Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 29.192 and a speed of 130.474 mph.

Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones rounded out the top-10.

Truex posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 130.094 mph.

Second Practice Results

First Practice Results

