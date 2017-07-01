RCR Post Race Report – Overton’s 200

Ben Kennedy Earns Sixth-Place Finish in No. 2 Richmond/Menards Chevrolet

“That was a heck of a race. It was fun to drive the Richmond/Menards Chevrolet. The drive off was killer on the long run. I feel like that’s where we really gained the most. On the last stop, we opted for an air pressure adjustment to give us better turn through the center of the corners, and I think Randall Burnett definitely made the right call. Right after that last stop we were the strongest. I appreciate this opportunity with Richard Childress Racing and I can’t wait for Iowa Speedway.”

– Ben Kennedy

Late-Race Penalty Spoils Top-Five Finish for Ty Dillon

“We had a top-five run going in our Rheem/WATTS Chevrolet, but driver error took us out of it. We worked through stages one and two to get our handling where we needed it to be. We still struggled to turn through the center, but we ran our fastest laps of the race in the final stage. All of the leaders needed one last stop for fuel at the end to make it. I wanted to get all that I could coming to pit road since I was in fifth place, but I took too much and my right-side tires just barley clipped the orange box at the commitment line. It’s a bummer that we can’t seem to put one of these races together, but we’ve got the speed to run with the leaders. We were one the fastest cars on track in the last laps, so it’s definitely disappointing to not get the finish. We can’t focus on this though. I need the team to hold their heads up and turn their focus to Indianapolis, one of my favorite tracks on the circuit.”

– Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric Fights Track Conditions to Finish 12th in Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

“I have to thank Danny Stockman and the entire No. 21 team. They never gave up on today’s race and kept adjusting on this Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet all day long. We had a solid car in practice, but with the changing weather conditions and the PJ1, it was just a struggle to get a good handle on it today. We were certainly hoping for a better outcome, but we’ll learn from this and move on to next weekend.”

– Daniel Hemric

Right-Front Wheel Issue Dampens Brandon Jones’ Day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

“We just can’t catch a break this season. Our No. 33 Sparco Chevrolet Camaro was fast at New Hampshire Motor Speedway today. We were running top-10 lap times from the drop of the green flag but had to battle through the field because of our starting spot. We were making good progress during Stage 2, but about halfway through the stage I started to get a vibration in the corners of the track. After pitting and determining there was an issue with the right-front tire, the Sparco team worked hard in the garage to get me back out on track for as many laps as possible. It wasn’t the day we wanted, but I appreciate all the hard work the 33 team gave today to get everything we could from this race.”

– Brandon Jones

Unscheduled Pit Stop Results in 17th-Place Finish for Brendan Gaughan and South Point Hotel and Casino Team

“We took a big swing at the South Point Hotel and Casino Chevrolet after the rain delay and the changes really helped, but after that, I couldn’t get it to roll through the center regardless of what I tried. Then around lap 125, I thought we had a tire going down and we tried to ride it out hoping for a caution, but we didn’t get the break we needed. We had to pit under green. We’re still not sure what the issue was. It’s unfortunate, but a heck of a lot better than our circumstances last week. This team never gives up. I just wish we could have gotten a better finish for Shane Wilson. This track means a lot to him.”

– Brendan Gaughan

