Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Finish 19th at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H., July 16, 2017 – After running in the top 10 for most of the day, Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion finished 19th in the Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Blaney, who started 15th, worked his way into the top 10 by lap 41 and scored three stage points with an eighth-place finish in Stage 1. Pit strategy put him in second place to start Stage 2 and he ended up in eighth again at the end of the second segment.

“I feel like we started out okay and I thought we made decent gains,” Blaney said. “About half way I thought the track changed and all that (traction compound) stuff got off of it. We kind of got a little worse. We tried the long run and I couldn’t really get it. It didn’t play out for us. That stinks. I didn’t get a great finish out of it. The first half of the day went pretty good. We just need to figure out how to finish out the second half.”

Despite the finish, Blaney remains seventh in the NASCAR Playoffs standings with his Pocono win and eight playoff points.

The next stop on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit is the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Wood Brothers’ No. 21 will be in its Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers paint scheme for the Indy race that airs at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCA’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

