RCR Post Race Report – Overton’s 301

Austin Dillon Fights Back from Early Spin for Top-15 Finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

“I’m really proud of everyone on the Dow Racing team. We were able to run top-10 lap times all day. I still think there is some speed to be gained in the downforce of our cars, but I know that’s something we’re all actively working on improving. We pulled together as a team to recover from an early spin and got ourselves in a good position late in the race for a top-10 finish. We gambled on a strategy call for our last pit stop and it just didn’t work out. That happens sometimes in racing. Now it’s time to turn our focus towards Indianapolis Motor Speedway and work on our strategy for one of the toughest tracks on the circuit.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard Earns 22nd-Place Finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Sylvania / Menards Chevrolet

“The Sylvania / Menards Chevrolet came to life in the final stage of today’s race, but track position was so important. Matt Borland and all of the guys on this team kept adjusting on the car to help it turn through the center and get the drive off the corner right. We tried to stretch the fuel mileage and catch a caution late in the going, raced inside the top five, but the caution didn’t fall the way we hoped. Next week we head to my favorite track, so we’ll shift our focus and see what we can do at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

– Paul Menard

A Series of Unfortunate Events Lead to 27th-Place Finish for Ryan Newman and the Grainger Team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

“One of the positives from today is seeing the cars we raced around finish in the top 10. It reflects the speed we had in our Grainger Chevrolet. We struggled pretty much all weekend and the set up Luke and the engineering team came up with for today proved beneficial. At the end of the long runs, we were one of the fastest cars on the track. It was nice to earn stage points. It’s too bad our pit strategy didn’t pan out and contact with another car caused us to spin. Fortunately, we didn’t hit anything. We needed a caution at the end to get us back into contention but the race stayed green. Today’s finish was by no means a reflection of the quality of car we actually had.”

– Ryan Newman

