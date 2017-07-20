FAME Expands NASCAR Presence With Garrett Smithley at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Organization Partners with NASCAR Driver Looking to Spread Word of Opportunity

Indiana FAME has partnered with NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) driver, Garrett Smithley for the July 22 NXS Indianapolis 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This relationship stems from Garrett’s involvement with Kentucky FAME, and the organization’s effort to include all FAME chapters across the country.

“This is an opportunity to show my generation the opportunity that FAME allows them; to have a long lasting career in the Manufacturing field, and graduate debt free,” Smithley said.

“We are always looking for new innovative ways to spread the word about our AMT program and were excited to have this opportunity to work with Garrett,” said Chris Melvin, HR Organizational Development Director of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.

“Our Indiana FAME partners are able to sponsor these bright and talented students and develop them over the two years, with the help of our college partner Vincennes University, into globally competitive, highly skilled professionals. The AMT program is helping us to close the skills gap and also develop future leaders within our organizations,” he said.

Vincennes University located in Vincennes, Ind., is backing Indiana FAME in the project, helping to bring some more attention to the program.

To learn more about FAME, please visit www.fame-usa.com.

