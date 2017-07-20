Eldora Dirt Derby – Jeffrey Abbey Race Advance

Eldora Dirt Derby – Eldora Speedway Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: Jeffrey Abbey

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I’m so excited to get behind the wheel of one of these Trucks,” said Abbey. “For my first start to come at Eldora, is even more special. I’ve grown up racing on dirt, and to do it on this stage is a huge deal. The whole team has been working hard, and I’ve gotten a little test-time under my belt, which will hopefully help with the learning curve. I can’t wait for the race.”

Abbey in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wednesday’s race at Eldora Speedway marks Abbey’s debut behind the wheel in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

About Jeffrey Abbey: The 18-year-old driver got his start behind the wheel racing go-karts at the age of six. Abbey, who will attend Texas A&M University in the fall to study engineering, has earned 62 wins in 225 starts, between 2013 and 2017, racing IMCA Southern Sport Modifieds. In addition, Abbey’s resume boasts a 2016 IMCA Supernationals Championship at Boone Speedway. Abbey was also the IMCA Nationals Point Champion in 2016, as well as the Brian Mize Memorial Champion at 85 Speedway in 2016. Abbey was the Southern Challenge Champion at Abilene Speedway in 2016 and the Texas State Champion in 2015 and 2016. Abbey was crowned the Boyd Raceway Track Champion in both 2015 and 2016.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Black Rifle Coffee Company colors on the hood this week at Eldora Speedway. Additionally, the No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the colors of Rush Truck Centers, Valvoline, Kevlar, Oberto, Cliff’s Goodyear Auto Service, Central Texas Dairy Farms “Make Milk Great Again”, and Niece Equipment.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **