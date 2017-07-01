GMS Racing Indy NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Indy Stats

Gallagher will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 216; this chassis has been used once this season by Gallagher at Pocono Raceway (Start: 14th/Finish: 18th).

Quote

“I am confident heading to Indianapolis (Motor Speedway). This No. 23 team has shown a lot of speed these past few weekends but luck has not been on our side. Hopefully, that turns around and we get a solid finish because this team deserves that with how hard they work.”

BEN KENNEDY

No. 96 Weber Chevrolet Camaro

Indy Stats

Kennedy will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Additional Info

– Kennedy and the No. 96 team will utilize a new chassis out of the GMS Racing stable; No. 220.

Quote

“I am really excited about Indianapolis (Motor Speedway) this weekend. We have a brand new chassis and this No. 96 Weber team has been working really hard to get it ready. So hopefully we unload fast, get this Weber Chevrolet up front and bring home a good finish.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

