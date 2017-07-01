Trevor Bayne – Indianapolis Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Sunday, July 23 at 2:30pm EST on NBC

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Indianapolis

Bayne makes his seventh career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

In six previous starts, Bayne recorded a best finish of 17th in the 2012 event.

In two starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the hallowed speedway, Bayne recorded one top-10 finish, a ninth-place finish in the 2014 event.

Matt Puccia at Indianapolis

Puccia will call his seventh MENCS race at Indianapolis on Sunday. In six previous starts, Puccia has recorded one top-five and two top-10s with a best finish of third coming in the 2012 event with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping New Hampshire

Bayne fought a tight-handling condition for much of the 301-Lap event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon and ultimately earned a 20th-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Indianapolis:

“It is always special to race here in Indy. There’s so much history at this track and it’s a really cool feeling to get to compete here. We know what we need to do this weekend and I’m confident that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) and my guys will give it everything they have to give me a great AdvoCare Ford on Sunday afternoon to go out there and get the job done.”

