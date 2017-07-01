Ryan Reed – Indianapolis Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Indianapolis

Ryan Reed has competed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In his 2014 rookie season, Reed finished 20th after starting 13th and suffering a mechanical issue near the end of the race. In 2015, Reed finished 20th after starting 22nd, and last year Reed finished 13th, his best finish to date at the famed IMS.

Last year at Indy Reed qualified ninth, which put him starting fifth in the first of two heat races. Reed finished his heat eighth and lined up 15th for the main event. Reed ran the 60-lap main event knocking on the door of the top 10, but could not quite make it. Reed finished the Lilly Diabetes 250 13th.

Brickyard Block Party

Reed and his Roush Fenway Racing teammates will sign autographs for fans at the Lilly Diabetes Brickyard Block Party on Friday, July 21st from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in downtown Indianapolis on the West block of Georgia St. The free event runs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and includes racing simulators, live music, food and pit stop demonstrations by the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes pit crew.

Race Against Ryan

Fans are invited to go-kart race against Ryan Reed on Thursday, July 20th from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Speedway Indoor Karting (1067 W. Main St., Speedway, IN) on behalf of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Walk with Ryan

Ryan Reed will be participating in the track walk Sunday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Track walk participants will be invited to sign Reed’s pit wall banner that will be used at Texas.

Tune In

Ryan Reed will be a guest on “Jack’s Garage” with Claire B. Lang on Sirius XM Satellite Radio live Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Reed on the New Package for Indy

“I tested this superspeedway package at IMS and I think we are definitely going to be in a pack, but I really don’t know how it’s going to race with 39 other cars. At the test we did it with three, but it’s going to change a lot when we get a whole pack out there. It’s a unique situation, something we’ve never done in NASCAR with a track like IMS and a Superspeedway package.”

Reed on Indy

“Indy is such an iconic track, it’s such a cool experience to go there, but it’s a tough track to race around. If you are in traffic it can be really, really tough. So I’m curious to see if it helps things, if you are able to move around a little more with the Speedway package and having more downforce.”

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

