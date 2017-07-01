NASCAR Racing Schedule for Eldora with Format, Rules, Qualifying Procedure

Tweet Kyle Larson, driver of the #24 DC Solar Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 4th Annual Aspen Dental Eldora Dirt Derby 150, at Eldora Speedway on July 20, 2016 in Rossburg, Ohio. Photo by Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images.

The Camping World Truck Series travels to Eldora Speedway this week for the Eldora Dirt Derby. Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, July 18

On Track : 7-7:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice – No TV (Follow live)

9-9:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – No TV (Follow live)

Wednesday, July 19

On Track :

5 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

7:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series First Qualifying Race (10 laps) – FS2

7:39 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Second Qualifying Race (10 laps) – FS2

7:48 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Third Qualifying Race (10 laps) – FS2

7:57 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Fourth Qualifying Race (10 laps) – FS2

8:06 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Fifth Qualifying Race (10 laps) – FS2

8:45 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Last Chance Qualifying Race (15 laps) – FS2

9:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby (150 laps, 75 miles/40-50-60) – Fox Business Network

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: Eldora Dirt Derby

Place: Eldora Speedway

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Business, 9 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 75 miles (150 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 150)

Previous Winners:

Winner Date

Kyle Larson 07/20/2016

Christopher Bell 07/22/2015

Darrell Wallace Jr. 07/23/2014

Austin Dillon 07/24/2013

Eldora – Format, Rules, Qualifying

Eldora’s qualifying and race formats differ from the knockout qualifying seen weekly in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series. Below is a guide to how it works.

At Eldora, a random draw determines the qualifying order for two-lap, single-truck qualifying that determines the starting positions for the qualifying races (five races in total). The fastest qualifier earns the Keystone Light Pole Award.

Each of the five qualifying races consists of 10 laps, with only green-flag laps counting. The top five trucks in the two-lap qualifying will start on the pole for their respective qualifying races. The lineups for the qualifying races are filled based on qualifying speeds (sixth competes in the first qualifying race, seventh in the second, eighth in the third, etc.)

The top-five trucks from each qualifying race will transfer to the race. Upon completion of the qualifying races, 25 trucks will earn spots in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

When the five qualifying races are completed, there will be a last-chance qualifying race. The lineup will be based on finishing position from the qualifying races and the race will be 15 laps with only green flag laps counting. The top two finishers transfer to the race, where they will start in positions 26-27.

The 28th-31st starting positions go to the highest-ranking eligible trucks in owner points that have not already earned a starting position through qualifying.

The 32nd starting position goes to the most recent eligible past series champion; if that position is not filled by an eligible champion, it will be assigned based upon owner points.

The race will be 150 laps divided into three stages: Stage 1 ends on lap 40, Stage 2 ends on lap 90, and the Final Stage ends on lap 150. During the competition cautions at the stage breaks on Lap 40 and Lap 90, caution laps will not count and positions cannot be improved on pit road.

Teams are not required to pit during the competition cautions. Those teams that do not elect to pit may remain on the track and start in front of the pitting teams.

