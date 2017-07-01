Erik Jones Brickyard 400 Advance

Erik Jones / No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry Preview

Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry News and Notes:

· JONES AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: For the 20th race of the 2017 Cup Series season, Erik Jones will make his first-career start in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway driving the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry. Jones has two starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the historical track with an average start of 2.5 and an average finish of 28.0.

· THIS WEEK ON THE NO. 77 CAMRY: This weekend Sport Clips will make their third appearance as the primary sponsor on the No. 77 Toyota Camry with Erik Jones and Furniture Row Racing. Following the Brickyard 400, Sport Clips will have one more primary race with Jones and the No. 77 team in their backyard at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5.

· DOUBLE DUTY: In addition to piloting the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry in the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23, Jones will pull double duty this weekend competing in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 in the No. 20 GameStop Nerf Toyota Camry.

· ROOKIE UPDATE: After 19 races of the 2017 Cup Series season, Jones sits second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, four points behind Toyota Racing teammate Daniel Suarez.

· RACE INFO: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on NBC, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Erik Jones: “It’s pretty neat to race at Indy. I remember my first time at the track in the XFINITY Series a couple of years ago and how cool that was and now my first Brickyard 400. I think that’s another milestone for anyone’s career. I’m excited to make my first start in the Brickyard and hopefully have a good showing. It’s just neat to be at Indy and close to home really for me. It’s neat to be there at a track that not only has the Brickyard 400, but the Indy 500 and all the history involved is pretty special.”

No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry / Furniture Row Racing Team:

Driver – Erik Jones Crew Chief – Chris Gayle Car Chief – Todd Brewer

Engineer – James Small Engineer – Chris Yerges Engine Tuner – David McClure

Mechanic – John Furino Mechanic – Cesar Villanueva Mechanic – Henry Katzke

Tire Specialist – Scott Simmons Shocks – Alex Michie Spotter – Rick Carelli

Gasman – Matt Tyrell Jackman – David O’Dell Front Tire Changer – David Mayo

Front Tire Carrier – Richard Coleman Rear Tire Changer – Brain Eastland Rear Tire Carrier – Blake Haugland

Transportation – Mike Clementson Transportation – Jason Taggart Transportation – Dave Shano

Transportation – Travis Watts

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, is ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the “Fastest-Growing Franchises” and in the top 10 in its “Franchise 500.” There are more than 1,600 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the “Official Haircutter” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a “2016 Best for Vets: Franchises” by Military Times. Sport Clips provides “haircuts with heart” through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has given $5 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones, and partners with numerous NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

