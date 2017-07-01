Burromax Launches Partnership With MB Motorsports

Electric Minibike Manufacturer Joins Hometown Team

Wright City, MO- Burromax, a St. Louis based industry leader in recreational vehicles, has partnered with the only Missouri based NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team.

“It’s always great when we get to work with other locally based businesses,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “We’re very happy Burromax has partnered with our team.”

“MB Motorsports has a great reputation and to be able to work with a NASCAR team that’s based in our home state makes it even better,” says Ken Francis of Burromax.

Light weight, portable and fun to ride, Burromax electric minibikes are available in three models, and feature either a 350 Watt or 250 Watt electric motor. “Our bikes are perfect for race fans to use around campgrounds or around the neighborhood,” adds Francis.

Burromax’ focus on quality and safety makes their feature rich products unmatched in terms of usability, ruggedness and above all enjoyment. Burromax products were designed and tested to deliver dependable performance – day after day, week after week for years to come. When consumers make the choice to purchase a Burromax product, they’ve made the choice to buy not just a better product, but the best products in the world in their segment.

Notes Francis, “At Burromax, our motto is capable, reliable and heaps of fun.” Visit Burromax.com for details.

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

For more information on MB Motorsports and its marketing partners, visit www.mbracing.net or follow them on Twitter @MBMotorsports or Facebook, MB Motorsports

For more information on Burromax, visit http://www.burromax.com/ or follow them on Twitter, @Burromaxinfo or on Facebook, Burromax

