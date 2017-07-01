FedEx Racing Express Facts — Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Cares Toyota Camry

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Brickyard 400

Date/Time: July 23/2:30 PM ET

Distance: 160 Laps/400 Miles

Track Length: 2.5 Mile

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 9 degrees

2016 Winner: Kyle Busch

Express Notes:

New Hampshire Recap: Denny Hamlin led 54 laps of Sunday’s 301-lap race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to claim his first victory of the 2017 season in the #11 FedEx Office Toyota and his third win at the New England ‘Magic Mile.’ Hamlin held off a hard-charging Kyle Larson in the race’s closing laps to pick up his 30th-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in 417 starts. Hamlin lined up fourth for the race’s final restart with only 35 laps to go, throttling past Dale Earnhardt Jr. and teammate Matt Kenseth in the outside line to take the lead on lap 268. After assuming the top spot, Hamlin used the clean air to his advantage to widen the gap between him and the rest of the field and recorded a .509-second margin of victory over Larson when the checkered flag flew. Hamlin’s victory at New Hampshire moved him up two spots to fifth in the NASCAR point standings and locks him into the NASCAR Playoffs.

FedEx Cares Teamwork Makes the Design Work: Denny Hamlin and 22-Year FedEx Ground Team Member and Indianapolis resident, Rachee Powell, have teamed up to design a special #11 FedEx Cares Toyota paint scheme for Brickyard 400 race weekend that will be revealed this Friday, July 21st, at FedEx’s hangar in Indianapolis. In addition to unveiling the new paint scheme design that will be on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hamlin, Powell and 75 FedEx Team Members will lead a canned food drive for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, an organization that Powell actively supports through her personal FedEx Cares efforts. Though the FedEx Cares global giving initiative, FedEx is investing $200 million in more than 200 communities around the globe by 2020.

Indianapolis Preview: The Series heads to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 24th running of the Brickyard 400 this Sunday. In Hamlin’s 11 starts at the 2.5-mile track, he’s notched four top-five and six top-10 finishes, scoring his career-best third-place finishes at the track in 2008 and 2014. During his last visit to Indianapolis, Hamlin finished fourth in the race won by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares: This season, FedEx is tying the performance of the #11 FedEx Toyota on the track to its efforts to improve road safety through a new program, Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares, by donating $111 for each lap Hamlin leads and $11,000 for each race victory to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. FedEx will also contribute $111,000 to Safe Kids if the #11 team wins the 2017 NASCAR championship.

To date, Denny has led 232 laps and captured one win, and FedEx has donated $36,752 to Safe Kids through the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program. Fans can track the total amount donated to date from the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program on the homepage of FedExRacing.com.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Races: 11

Wins: 0

Top-5: 4

Top-10: 6

Poles: 1

Average Start: 13.3

Average Finish: 13.4

Laps Led: 75

Hamlin Conversation – INDIANAPOLIS:

What does being a part of FedEx Cares and its giving initiatives mean to you?

“FedEx Cares is all about giving back and really encouraging FedEx Team Members to volunteer within their local communities. I’ve had the privilege of being directly involved with the FedEx Cares program since 2006, and it means a lot to have FedEx Team Member Rachee Powell (FedEx Cares paint scheme co-designer), someone who really donates their time to their program, come help me with the design I’ll be racing in her (Rachee’s) hometown. It would be great to get Rachee and FedEx Cares back in Victory Lane this weekend.”

FedEx Express Air Ground & Freight Services Along for the Ride at Indianapolis: The FedEx Express Air Ground & Freight Services (AGFS) team will be recognized for operational excellence and their community involvement by having its “IND” code letters on the b-post of the #11 FedEx Cares Toyota at the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

#11 FedEx Racing – 2017 Crew Roster Crew Chief – Mike “Wheels” Wheeler Car Chief – Leo Thorsen Engineers – Justin Langdon, Sam McAuley Shock Specialist – Drew Bible Tire Specialist – Kerry Ferris Mechanics – Tony Hamm, Scott Eldridge, Sean Kerlin Spotter – Chris Lambert Front Tire Changer: Dustin Necaise Front Tire Carrier: Brandon Pegram Rear Tire Changer: Mike Hicks Rear Tire Carrier: Ben Fischbeck Jack Man: Nate Bolling Gas Man: Caleb Hurd Transportation – Frank Hodel, Josh Collins

