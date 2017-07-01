Almirola Ready to Race on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

No. 43 Smithfield Ford Team Looks for Solid Finish at Famed Race Track

Weekend Statistics and Notes

Aric Almirola made his return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last weekend after missing seven races recovering from an acute compression fracture to his T5 Vertebra. Back into the swing, he looks to score a solid finish in the No. 43 Smithfield Ford at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Almirola has made six starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and in the XFINITY Series. He has a best start of fourth (2012) and finish of 17th (2013) in the Monster Energy Series. In his lone XFINITY Series start in 2015, he started eighth and finished 14th.

Weekend Chatter

“Indy is special. There’s such deep racing history there, which makes it really cool when you walk through the famed garage and race over the bricks on the track. The feeling you get when you drive down the frontstretch with the grandstands on both sides of the track is unlike anywhere we race. As far as the racing on track is concerned, it’s a tough track. The corners are so flat that you really have to be able to rotate through the corner. We’ll work really hard to get all the speed we can off the corner to the straightaways.”

No. 43 Smithfield Ford

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

