Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes Kick Off Indy Weekend with Brickyard Block Party

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 19, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed will kick off Indy race weekend with Lilly Diabetes’ Brickyard Block Party Friday evening in Downtown Indianapolis. Reed will be joined by Jack Roush, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne to sign autographs for fans Friday, July 21st from 6:30-7:30 PM. The event is free and will include racing simulators, live music, food and pit stop demonstrations by the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes pit crew.

“This event is a great way to bring not only NASCAR fans, but also anyone who enjoys live music, food trucks and fun, together to celebrate the upcoming race weekend and how Lilly Diabetes is making such a positive impact in the Indianapolis community,” said Reed. “I can’t wait to get out there to talk to fans about how Lilly Diabetes helps me drive my health in and out of my race car.”

The free event will run from 5 – 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21st in the west block of Georgia St. in Downtown Indianapolis. Fans are invited to test their driving skills on the racecar simulator, listen to live music from Corey Cox and Jason Andrew Brown, as well as dive into some local food truck fare. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a live pit stop from Reed’s pit crew.

The event leads into the Lilly Diabetes 250 on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Reed will be a part of the XFINITY Series driver autograph session at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22nd at IMS in the infield Pavilion. Wristband distribution begins at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis in the Plaza.

Reed will also get a chance to walk the track on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. for the Lilly Diabetes #DriveYourHealth track walk. Lilly Diabetes has a special Snap Chat filter for fans to use while participating in the scheduled track walk. Reed’s pit wall banner that will be used in November will be on hand to be signed by track walk participants.



About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels

