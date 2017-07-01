Stenhouse Jr – Indy Advance – SunnyD

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

PR Contact: Andrea Perry, aperry@roushfenway.com, 704-763-0373

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Stenhouse has four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at IMS with an average starting position of 22.8 and average finishing position of 24.0.

· Stenhouse has completed 99.4% (650 of 654) of the laps at the historical 2.5-mile track

Last time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After multiple late race cautions sent the Brickyard 400 into overtime, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. restarted 14th for the final green-white-checkered attempt picking up two positions in the closing laps to earn a career best 12th-place finish.

Race With Ricky Sweepstakes

Go to http://sunnyd.com/race-with-ricky/ to enter the #RaceWithRicky sweepstakes. You could win a chance for you and four of your friends to race against Ricky Stenhouse Jr. In addition, 10 weekly winners will receive some SunnyD racing gear.

SunnyD

Sunny Delight Beverages Co. (SDBC), based in Cincinnati, OH, is a leading producer, distributor and marketer of juices, juice drinks and flavored waters in North America. Its brands include the market leading SunnyD juice drinks, Veryfine juices and drinks, and Fruit2O flavored and sparkling waters. The company operates four plants across the U.S. that service both refrigerated and shelf stable distribution systems and supply a wide range of customers in the grocery, club, mass merchandise, convenience, dollar and drug channels. For more information, please visit www.sunnyd.com.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Indianapolis:

“I always enjoy going back to Indy since I didn’t live too far from the speedway for about a year when I raced Sprint Cars. Last year we earned our best career finish there so hopefully we can do the same this weekend. For us since we are locked in the playoffs, we can gamble a little and try to earn some stage points. Our cars have performed better at every track we have been to this year so I expect the same this weekend. If we can execute on pit-road and maintain our track position then we should be able to leave Indy with a solid finish.”

