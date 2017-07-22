Roush Fenway Advance – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2.5-Mile

Roush Fenway Racing Looks to Kiss the Bricks in Indy

Roush Fenway Racing heads to the most famous speedway in the world this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to the hallowed ground of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A Roush Fenway Ford has recorded 17 top-five finishes at the 2.5-mile oval across the MENCS and the NASCAR XFINITY Series dating back to when NASCAR began racing there in 1994.

MENCS

Indianapolis

Sun. 7/23/17 – 2:30 PM ET

NBC, PRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Indianapolis

Sat. 7/22/17 – 4:00 PM ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Chasing History

Indianapolis is one of just three active MENCS tracks that Roush Fenway has not visited victory lane at, along with Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Despite not earning a victory, Roush Fenway has finished in the second position on four separate occasions (1998, 2003, 2006 and 2008) with former drivers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards.

And He’s On it

Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan earned the organization’s first pole position at the famed 2.5-mile speedway in the 2011 running of this event. Overall, Roush Fenway has had one of its Fords on the front-row at the hallowed speedway four times.

At the Brickyard

Roush Fenway has made 91 MENCS starts at Indianapolis dating back to the inaugural event in 1994. In that timeframe, Roush Fenway has recorded 16 top-five finishes, 30 top-10 finishes, has an average finish of 18th and has completed 13,806 out of a possible 14,607 laps (94.5 percent).

Indy in XFINITY

In 12 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Indianapolis, Roush Fenway has earned four top-10 finishes with current drivers Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and former drivers Travis Pastrana and Elliott Sadler. Sadler earned the organization’s best finish in this event in 2015 after taking the checkered flag in the fifth position.

XFINITY Wins in Indiana

Roush Fenway has earned victories in the XFINITY Series in the state of Indiana before, recording two victories at the then named Indianapolis Raceway Park with former driver Greg Biffle in 2002 and Edwards in 2009. Biffle’s victory was his fourth and final win of the 2002 NASCAR XFINITY Series season that helped propel the Roush Fenway driver to the XFINITY Series championship.

Double-Header Weekend for Lilly

Lilly Diabetes will be the title sponsor for this weekend’s Lilly Diabetes 250 XFINITY race at Indianapolis. Along with the title sponsorship of the race, Lilly Diabetes will be the primary sponsor of the No. 16 Ford Mustang of Ryan Reed.

Roush Fenway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 91 0 16 30 1 13806 173 21.7 18 34515

NXS 12 0 1 4 0 1120 2 14.7 13.8 2800

103 0 17 34 1 14926 175 18.2 15.9 37315

