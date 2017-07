NASCAR Racing Schedule for Indianapolis

Tweet Photo Credit: Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 21

On Track :

1-1:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBC Sports App

3-3:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

11:30 a.m., Wayne Auton, Managing Director, NASCAR XFINITY Series

Noon: Joey Gase

12:15 p.m.: Dakoda Armstrong, William Byron and Ryan Reed

2:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

2:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series

Saturday, July 22

On Track :

9-9:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – CNBC

11-11:55 a.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – CNBC

12:45 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Lilly Diabetes 250 (100 laps, 250 miles) – NBCSN

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

Press Pass : (Watch live)

10 a.m.: NASCAR Racing Experience Announcement

10:25 a.m.: Denny Hamlin

Noon: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12:30 p.m.: Kyle Larson

1:30 p.m.: Clint Bowyer

6 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race

7 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series

Sunday, July 23

On Track :

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 (160 laps, 400 miles) – NBC

Press Conference : (Watch live)

6 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race

Complete TV Schedule

Race Details:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Lilly Diabetes 250

Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250 miles (100 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 30), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on lap 100)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400

Place: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (160 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 50), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on lap 160)

