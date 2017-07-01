Bowman named as Earnhardt’s successor

Tweet DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - FEBRUARY 19: Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, races Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet, Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 19 ARRIS Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 NAPA Chevrolet, during the weather delayed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Alex Bowman will take over as the driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced in a press release this morning.

The team didn’t disclose the length of his deal.

“Ever since I was a kid, racing is all I’ve wanted to do,” Bowman said. “I’ve had so many people believe in me along the way. My family has sacrificed a lot and always been behind me. I would never have this chance without the support of Dale and everyone involved with the No. 88 team. To be part of Hendrick Motorsports and for Mr. Hendrick to have this confidence in me, it’s just amazing.

“The No. 88 team is such a great group of people. I know we can pick up where we left off last year, and I truly believe we can win races and contend for a championship. I’m excited to build on the relationship with Nationwide and all of our partners. It means the world that they have faith in me, and I’m thankful to have them on my side. Now I just want to go win.”

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company also signed a one-year extension to remain the primary sponsor for 19 races. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems will remain on-board and as a primary sponsor for 15 races, up from 13.

Since the moment Earnhardt announced back in April that he was retiring at the conclusion of this season, Bowman has been at the top of the list of drivers to replace him in the No. 88. The speculation is understandable given that Bowman drove as a substitute driver place of Earnhardt, who was sidelined the second half of the 2016 season with a concussion. Bowman earned three top-10 finishes in his 10-race substitute role, compared to two top-10’s in eight races by Jeff Gordon.

His breakthrough race came last November at Phoenix when he started on pole and led a race-high of 194 laps, on his way to a sixth-place finish.

He most recently raced the No. 88 in the unofficial season kickoff Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway, by virtue of his aforementioned Phoenix pole, to a third-place finish.

“Alex impressed the heck out of us last year with his talent, poise and professionalism,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “He stepped up in a very demanding situation and showed that he can run with the best and compete for wins. His ability to stay focused through it all, and the way he’s handled himself since then, has shown a lot of character. Greg (Ives) and the team loved working with Alex, and that dynamic will get even better with more time together.”

This deal puts to rest speculation of the No. 88 being taken over by drivers such as JR Motorsports rookie driver and HMS development driver William Byron, Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski to name a few.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **