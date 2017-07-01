Harrison Rhodes Indianapolis Preview
by Official Release On Thu, Jul. 20, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Ken Houston Electric Chevrolet 01
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Preview
Lilly Diabetes 250
Saturday, July 22
Race 18 of 33
Laps: 100
Miles: 250
RHODES READY FOR INDIANAPOLIS
INDIANAPOLIS – Harrison Rhodes will drive the Ken Houston Electric No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The race will mark Rhodes’ third run at IMS, one of the biggest tracks on the Xfinity Series schedule.
“Indy is a very fast track with tight corners,” Rhodes said. “It takes a lot of speed but also finesse to do well there. I’m looking forward to giving it another shot.”
Rhodes and the rest of the Indy field will be competing under new conditions. New rules designed to spice competition will have cars running with 2016 spoiler and splitter sizes, new aero ducts and a 7/8-inch restrictor plate.
Practice is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:45 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.