Garrett Smithley Indianapolis Preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Indiana FAME Chevrolet 0

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Preview

Lilly Diabetes 250

Saturday, July 22

Race 18 of 33

Laps: 100

Miles: 250

SMITHLEY READY FOR SECOND IMS RUN

INDIANAPOLIS – Garrett Smithley will race for the second time Saturday at the world’s top motorsports track – Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Smithley finished 23rd in his Indy debut last year.

He will drive the Indiana FAME No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250.

“Driving at Indy last year was a lot of fun,” Smithley said. “It really made me appreciate the history of the track and how difficult it is to do well there. It’s a very tough track to drive.”

Saturday’s field will be facing a new challenge. NASCAR has instituted new rules for the race. Cars will run with 2016 spoiler and splitter sizes, new aero ducts and a 7/8-inch restrictor plate. The changes are expected to improve drafting and, thus, competition.

Practice is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:45 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **