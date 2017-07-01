Garrett Smithley Indianapolis Preview
by Official Release On Thu, Jul. 20, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Indiana FAME Chevrolet 0
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Preview
Lilly Diabetes 250
Saturday, July 22
Race 18 of 33
Laps: 100
Miles: 250
SMITHLEY READY FOR SECOND IMS RUN
INDIANAPOLIS – Garrett Smithley will race for the second time Saturday at the world’s top motorsports track – Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Smithley finished 23rd in his Indy debut last year.
He will drive the Indiana FAME No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250.
“Driving at Indy last year was a lot of fun,” Smithley said. “It really made me appreciate the history of the track and how difficult it is to do well there. It’s a very tough track to drive.”
Saturday’s field will be facing a new challenge. NASCAR has instituted new rules for the race. Cars will run with 2016 spoiler and splitter sizes, new aero ducts and a 7/8-inch restrictor plate. The changes are expected to improve drafting and, thus, competition.
Practice is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:45 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.