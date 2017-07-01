Ross Chastain Indianapolis Preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Illiana Watermelon Association Chevrolet 4

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Preview

Lilly Diabetes 250

Saturday, July 22

Race 18 of 33

Laps: 100

Miles: 250

CHASTAIN READY TO HIT THE BRICKS

INDIANAPOLIS – NASCAR’s Xfinity Series rolls into the most famous speedway in the world Saturday.

The Lilly Diabetes 250 is scheduled Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world-famous Brickyard that has hosted Xfinity racers five times. Ross Chastain has competed in a pair of those races.

“You automatically get excited just thinking about racing at Indy,” Chastain said. “There’s so much history there and so many great drivers that have turned laps there. It’s an honor to be in the field.”

Chastain will drive the Illiana Watermelon Association No. 4 Chevrolet Saturday.

The race is expected to have a different flavor from previous Xfinity events at IMS. Teams will race with 2016 spoiler and splitter sizes and with new aero ducts, plus a 7/8-inch restrictor plate. The changes are designed to spice competition.

Practice is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:45 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

