Hamlin fastest in first practice

Tweet Denny Hamlin posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 48.022 and a speed of 187.414 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was second in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 48.502 and a speed of 185.559 mph. Matt Kenseth was third in his No. 20 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 48.596 and a speed of 185.200 mph. Kasey Kahne was fourth in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 48.609 and a speed of 185.151 mph. Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 48.648 and a speed of 185.002 mph.

Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-10.

Kahne posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 182.792 mph.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **