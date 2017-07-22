NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE AND RICHARD PETTY DRIVING EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCE CONSOLIDATION

NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE AND RICHARD PETTY DRIVING EXPERIENCE TO COMBINE FORCES TO DELIVER ULTIMATE ON-TRACK FAN EXPERIENCE AROUND THE COUNTRY

CHARLOTTE, NC (July 22, 2017) – NASCAR’s leading fan driving experience partners – NASCAR Racing Experience and Richard Petty Driving Experience – announced today they will consolidate the two organizations and their operations to deliver the ultimate on-track fan experience at more than 20 racetracks around the country.

Together, these two trusted brands will create an even more powerful one, with more than 100 race cars and permanent locations throughout the U.S. With the consolidation, NASCAR Racing Experience and Richard Petty Driving Experience will now be able to offer its customers more dates at more of the nation’s premier speedways, adding Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway to NASCAR Racing Experience’s lineup of Atlanta Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, Dover International Raceway, Homestead Miami Speedway, Kentucky Motor Speedway, Myrtle Beach Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix International Raceway, Richmond International Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

As part of the consolidation, both organizations will continue to operate under their current brands and announced schedules for the immediate future. Terms of the agreement were not available.

“This consolidation advances our ambition to be the best NASCAR driving experience choice for customers, race fans, thrill seekers and corporate America. In short, we will be the leader in the driving experience industry. This will reinforce the positioning of our core brands, expand our nationwide locations, strengthen our marketing strategies while offering the most professional and realistic NASCAR driving experience,” said Robert Lutz, CEO of Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience. “NASCAR Racing Experience is excited to be able to work with one of the sports icons, NASCAR Hall of Fame Legend Richard Petty. I started my career working with Richard Petty and am happy to be able to work with him and the entire staff at Richard Petty Driving Experience again.”

“As we have always done, we want to give the best experience for our fans,” said Richard Petty. “Boston Ventures acquired Richard Petty Driving Experience in 2008. When they decided to exit and sell the business, we had an opportunity to consolidate the industry and bring the two faces of the sport together – Petty and NASCAR are one in the same.”

About NASCAR Racing Experience: NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic NASCAR racing programs available to NASCAR fans nationwide. NASCAR Racing Experience programs are conducted at 17 racetracks across the United States and offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports themed events. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit NASCARRacingExperience.com

About Richard Petty Driving Experience (RPDE): RPDE is the worldwide leader in NASCAR race car drive-and-ride entertainment, available at speedways across the U.S. It has base locations in Las Vegas, Daytona, Concord, NC and Kansas City. For track locations, dates of operation, or to book an experience visit www.DrivePetty.com or call 704-455-9443, or stay up-to-date with Facebook, Twitter @Drive Petty or YouTube.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **