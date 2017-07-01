Toyota NXS Indy Post-Race Quotes

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race 18 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

July 22, 2017

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, William Byron*

2nd, Paul Menard*

3rd, Joey Logano*

4th, Elliott Sadler*

5th, Cole Custer*

11th, MATT TIFFT

12th, KYLE BUSCH

15th, JJ YELEY

19th, JEB BURTON

20th, DAKODA ARMSTRONG

23rd, ERIK JONES

36th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA DRIVER POINT STANDINGS**

1st, Elliott Sadler* 665 points*

7th, MATT TIFFT 414 points

9th, DAKODA ARMSTRONG 368 points

15th, JJ YELEY 308 points

*non-Toyota driver

**unofficial point standings

· Camry driver Matt Tifft (11th) had the top-finishing Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

· Kyle Busch’s Camry led a race-high 44 laps (of 100) on the 2.5-mile speedway before finishing 12th.

TOYOTA QUOTES

MATT TIFFT, No. 19 Surface/Fanatics Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Positon: 11th

How was your race?

“I mean, honestly, we had a pretty good Camry. We just had the pit road penalty that put us back and then put on the set right before Stage 2 there and would have been in the catbird’s seat to be right up there with the 9 (William Byron) and had a severe vibration. Even under yellow, it was shaking everything inside the car, so there was something up with that set and had to go to the back again and, you know, just there’s only so much you can do when it comes to catching the draft and once you lose the draft, we had to come from so far back that at that point we were pretty much done. It’s too bad. We probably should have really had a good day or been in victory lane had things played out the right way.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **