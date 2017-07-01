Kyle Busch Takes Pole Position at the Brickyard

Tweet INDIANAPOLIS - JULY 22: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Toyota, reacts with his son Brexton while holding the Coors Light Pole Award after qualifying for pole position for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 22, 2017 in Indianapolis. Photo: Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow afternoon after winning the pole for the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will start first after posting a pole lap of 48.051 and a speed of 187.301 mph, half a second faster than Kevin Harvick at a speed of 186.332 mph.

Jamie McMurray will start third with a time of 48.316 and a speed of 186.274 mph. Jimmie Johnson will start fourth with a time of 48.426 and a speed of 185.851 mph. Denny Hamlin will round out the top-five with a time of 48.434 and a speed of 185.820 mph.

Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney will round out the top-10.

Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch will round out the 12 drivers that made the final round.

BJ McLeod’s time was disallowed because, per Dustin Long of NBCSports.com, the driver/cooling naca duct was shut. He goes from 35th to 40th.

The 40-car field is composed of 20 Chevrolet’s, 13 Ford’s and seven Toyota’s.

No car failed to make the race.

