Chip Ganassi Racing Driver Kyle Larson Set to Launch Racing-Themed Children’s Book

CONCORD, N.C. (July 24, 2017) – Not long ago a 7-year-old was strapped into a racecar in advance of his first-ever dirt track event; ready to chase his dreams of making it to the big time. Fast-forward to the present day, and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson is now a top contender in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS). Larson, who was raised on racing, jumped at the chance to work on a children’s book to help teach kids about the sport he loves.

The picture book project, titled “Kyle Loves Racing”, is being created in conjunction with Chris Workman and Apex Legends, an established motorsports children’s book publisher. The hardcover book will be most appropriate for kids four years-old and older, and an accompanying coloring book will include a simpler version of the text that parents can read to younger children. The book is set to launch in the Fall of 2017.

For more information on the book, please see www.apexlegends.com.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Inspire and Educate: The book will mix education with entertainment by showing kids the path Larson took to reach NASCAR through his various forms of racing, followed by an action-packed race sequence that closely mirrors Larson’s second MENCS win at Fontana earlier this year. Along the way, Larson’s illustrated likeness will teach kids important messages like never giving up and that winning isn’t everything.

Racing Writer: Workman has previously created children's books that focused on the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the Indianapolis 500, and INDYCAR driver Josef Newgarden.

QUOTEBOARD:

Kyle Larson, Driver No. 42 Target/Credit One Bank Chevrolet SS: “I was really excited a few months ago when the idea of doing a kid’s book came up, and I’m really looking forward to the finished product being released later this year. My parents got me interested in racing when I was really young, and along the way they taught me a lot of great lessons through racing that have helped me on and off the track. This book hopefully will be something that can help get kids excited about racing too and maybe even teach a few good lessons. I have quite a few young fans, so to be a part of a project that reaches out to those folks is pretty exciting for me.”

Chris Workman, Author & Illustrator, Owner, Apex Legends: "Kyle is the perfect guy to work with for a children's book like this. Not only is he quickly becoming one of the top drivers in NASCAR, he is also actively involved in dirt track competition and is all about helping to promote racing at all levels of the sport. He's a dad himself, and he understands the impact a book like this can have on kids."

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, two cars in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and more than 190 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, seven Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh, Pa.

About Apex Legends:

Apex Legends is an independent publisher focused on the creation and production of racing-themed content aimed at young kids and their parents. Their mission is to help build the next generation of race fans across all forms of racing. “Kyle Loves Racing” will be Apex Legends’ fourth book, previous titles have focused on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Verizon IndyCar Series (with driver Josef Newgarden) and the Indianapolis 500. In addition to teaching kids about racing, each book showcases the family bond that can be created through a shared love of racing, and the life-lessons that can be learned as a participant and fan of the sport.

