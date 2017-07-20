Four Takeaways From The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event At Eldora

Tweet Photo Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series raced at Eldora Speedway for the fourth year in a row last Wednesday night and this race did not disappoint. Here are my four takeaways from the event.

Matt Crafton gets a breakthrough win – Before Eldora, Crafton had been having an up and down year in 2017 with only two top fives and seven top 10s and hadn’t won for over a year since Charlotte of 2016. After Eldora, he has now solidified himself into the Truck Series playoffs with a win. It was a much-needed win for not only him but for the whole Thorsport Racing team, which was having an up and down year as well. Let’s see if this win can carry Crafton to the championship at Homestead. The race was hard to find for some – If you were one of the lucky ones like me, who got to watch the race on Fox Business Channel, then be thankful. However, for some people, they had to miss out on quite possibly one of the biggest races of the year for the Truck Series. I found it a little ridiculous that I had to flip through three channels to find my NASCAR. I understand a big soccer game was on, but they have their own channel for that. NASCAR right now doesn’t. This wasn’t necessary. Stewart Friesen gets a career best finish – Friesen came oh so close at Eldora and probably should have won the race, but fell short. He ended up winning Stage 2 and had the lead late in the going until Crafton passed him for the lead with 16 laps to go. However, the second place finish gave Friesen his career-best finish in the Camping World Truck Series. Christopher Bell almost rallies to the front after a wreck in Stage 1- It was a wild night for the 2015 defending race winner Christopher Bell. After spinning and colliding with Kaz Grala toward the end of Stage 1, it looked like his night was over. But the fact was, it wasn’t. He rallied by the end of Stage 2 to finish fourth. By the time the race ended, the scoring pylon read ninth. Sure it was disappointing for him and his Kyle Busch Motorsports team for finishing that way, but let’s face it, if this was a regular race, Bell would’ve been out already. So kudos to the team for fighting their way back into the race. And oh, by the way, he even led 22 laps.

