GMS Racing NCWTS Pocono Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono Stats

7 starts, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sauter will pilot chassis no. 118, which he raced to his first win of the season at Dover International Speedway. He also ran this chassis at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished third, and Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he finished second.

– Sauter continues to lead the driver and owner championship point standings following Eldora. He has one win and 10 playoff points.

Quote

“We had a decent run at Pocono last year, and with the progress we’ve shown at every other track this year, I expect we’ll see a little of the same this weekend. The Allegiant team has really been on it. Joe has made great calls and they’ve done their work preparing for each race individually, so as long as we keep that up we’ll be in good position to get another win as we close in on the start of The Playoffs.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono Stats

Haley will be making his first NCWTS start at Pocono Raceway.

Additional Info

– The No. 24 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 115. Haley has raced this chassis twice this year – in his first start of the season at Martinsville Speedway where he finished 20th and at Gateway Motor Sports Park where he finished 10th.

– Haley has earned six consecutive top-10 finishes and a career-best third-place finish at Kentucky.

– He is 12th in the driver championship point standings after missing the first two races of the season due to NASCAR’s age restriction.

Quote

“To be honest, I’m not sure what to expect at Pocono. It’s such a large track with tons of speed, so it’s definitely a little intimidating to think about. The No. 24 team has done a great job preparing these last few weeks and it’s shown on track. Once I get out there and get acclimated, I’m sure we’ll have ourselves in position for another good finish.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 Kiklos Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono Stats

Kaz will be making his first NCWTS start at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.101 this weekend. This chassis has been run three previous times this season, once with Chase Elliott at Atlanta Motor Speedway (fifth), and twice by Kaz at Kansas Speedway (eighth) as well as at Texas Motor Speedway (10th).

– In preparation for his first NCWTS start at Pocono, Kaz will compete in the ARCA race on Friday for MDM Motorsports in the No. 41 Charge Cords Chevrolet.

– After a 31st-place finish at Eldora Speedway, Kaz is currently 11th in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“I have zero laps at Pocono (Raceway). It’s a track I know nothing about. People say it drives like a road course, so I’m hoping people are right about that because road courses are my bread and butter. I’m hoping that plays into my hands.

I’m also doing the ARCA race the day before the Truck (Series) race, so I’ll get a few extra laps in the day before. I’m excited about that.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

