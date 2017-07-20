NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview – Pocono

Tweet During practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pocono Mountains 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 29, 2016 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to the Pocono Mountains this week for the annual running of the Overton’s 150 at Pocono Raceway. Currently, there are 30 trucks on the preliminary entry list. Here’s a look at who to watch for this week at Pocono.

Kyle Busch – Busch will no doubt be a factor like he always is in any race he’s entered in. In 2017 Busch has two wins in the Truck Series. In the last five races, Busch has only competed in the 2015 race, scoring a win. In the other only start that came in 2011, he finished second to race winner Kevin Harvick. Matt Crafton – Crafton is carrying momentum after his breakthrough win at Eldora. At Pocono, he has two top fives and four top 10s. However, he also has one DNF that came in 2015. His average finish is 11.0. Crafton just may go two for two this week and start his championship run. Johnny Sauter – Sauter, just like Crafton, has the same career stats at Pocono. Both of them have competed in all seven races dating back to 2010. After a rough race at Eldora, Sauter needs a win as his championship points lead has shrunk to seven over Christopher Bell. A win for him would give him a little cushion with the points lead. Christopher Bell – In his only start at Pocono that came in 2016, Bell finished in 10th place. Bell is also carrying some momentum as he continues to chop into Sauter’s points lead. After a somewhat disappointing ninth place at Eldora last Wednesday, he is looking for his fourth win of the 2017 season. Ben Rhodes – Rhodes has only one start that came last year as well, in which, he finished 11th. After wrecking at Eldora, Rhodes is looking for a strong finish or perhaps that breakthrough win, that he has been looking for since falling short at Kansas.

There are two practices for the Truck Series that take place beginning Friday at noon with the final practice at 2 p.m. ET. Qualifying will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. followed by the Overton’s 150 at noon ET on FOX and MRN Radio.

