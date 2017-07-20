GMS Racing Iowa NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Iowa Stats

Gallagher has one start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Iowa Speedway.

Best Finish: 30th

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 215 out of the GMS Racing stable; Gallagher ran this chassis at Kentucky Speedway this season (Start:14th/Finish:13th).

Quote

“My No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet team built me a fast Camaro for the June Iowa (Speedway) race. Unfortunately, the end result wasn’t how we wanted it to be. I hope we can turn that around this weekend and bring home a strong finish.”

BRETT MOFFITT

No. 96 Northland Foundations Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

Iowa Stats

Moffitt has one start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Iowa Speedway.

Best Finish: 9th

Additional Info

– Moffitt and the No. 96 crew will utilize chassis No. 214; Moffitt’s teammate Spencer Gallagher drove this chassis at Texas Motor Speedway this season (Start:16th/Finish:14th).

Quote

“I always enjoy going to Iowa (Speedway). Not only because it’s near my hometown but because of the overall atmosphere with the fans and the track is very unique. I hope to get the No. 96 Northland Foundations Inc. Chevrolet Camaro up front and put on a strong showing for my fans in the Iowa area.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

